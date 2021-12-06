Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -112.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

