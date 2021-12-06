Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PACB stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 340,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

