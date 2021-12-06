Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5983 per share. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

