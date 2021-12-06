PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of PAR opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

