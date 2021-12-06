Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PAGDF opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Paragon ID has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $33.84.

Paragon ID Company Profile

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

