Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,698 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Everbridge worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 119.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

