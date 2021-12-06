Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,514 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of OSI Systems worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 162,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $89.00 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

