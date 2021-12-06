Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.