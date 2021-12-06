Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 140.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 968,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 77.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,401,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 1,051,918 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $8.23 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

