Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

