Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 21,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,151,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

