Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,536.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

