Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 119.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $58.76. 5,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

