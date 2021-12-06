Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VMEOV stock remained flat at $$52.08 during midday trading on Monday. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

