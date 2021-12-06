Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. South State Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $11,893,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 259,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,644,523. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

