Parkside Investments LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.65. 117,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,147. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

