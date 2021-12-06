Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,500,400.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $653,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

