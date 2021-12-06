Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,780. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

