Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,700.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

