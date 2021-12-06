Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 823.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after buying an additional 428,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $120.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

