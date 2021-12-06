Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

