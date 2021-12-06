Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

AUY opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

