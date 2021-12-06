Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.93 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07.

