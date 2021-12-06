Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $417.83 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.85. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

