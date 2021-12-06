PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.29. 242,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average of $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.