PayPie (PPP) Price Down 78.8% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $398,903.67 and $1,985.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

