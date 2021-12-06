PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $48.03

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $50.07. PDC Energy shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 8,560 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

