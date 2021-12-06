Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $625.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

