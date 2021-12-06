Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEGA stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.30 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $595,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.