Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PERI opened at $22.87 on Monday. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

