Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of PERI opened at $22.87 on Monday. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.