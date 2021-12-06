Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,871.67.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. Persimmon has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.