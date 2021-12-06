Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $232.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

