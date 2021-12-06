Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

