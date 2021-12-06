Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 1,031,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,588,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

