Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.72 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $651,559.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.