Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.
Several brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
