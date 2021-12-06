PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $249,129.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

