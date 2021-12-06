Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PHR opened at $54.27 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

