Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 667,697 shares.The stock last traded at $18.02 and had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

