Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

