Pierre Chamberland Sells 12,816 Shares of LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Stock

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Senior Officer Pierre Chamberland sold 12,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$326,423.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,331,622.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded LifeWorks from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.