PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:PDI opened at $25.44 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.