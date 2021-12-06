Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,001 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

