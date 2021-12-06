Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $28.83 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

