Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

