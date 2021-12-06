Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $573,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

