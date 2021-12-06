Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

