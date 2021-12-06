Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $176.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

