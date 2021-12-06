Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Tops $41,463.46

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 58% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $41,463.46 and $49.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 65% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

