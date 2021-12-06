Pivot Token Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $958,486.69 and $2.15 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00216479 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

